Czech National Bank Has $17.74 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,582. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

