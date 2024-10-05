Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,902,000 after buying an additional 1,021,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.33. 1,326,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

