Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.25% of Service Co. International worth $142,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 971,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,173. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

