1,807 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
