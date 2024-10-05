Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 326,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

