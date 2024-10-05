Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $114.67 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

