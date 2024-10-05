Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQV opened at $229.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.