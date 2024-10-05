Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

