Private Client Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,902,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. 129,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,921. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

