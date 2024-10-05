500 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,300. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

