Apella Capital LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 596,661 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after acquiring an additional 503,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,891,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 396,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,001. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.