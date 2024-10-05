W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $59,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

