Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EXP opened at $282.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average is $249.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

