Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

