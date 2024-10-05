Gainplan LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 1,228,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,856. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

