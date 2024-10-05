Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 3.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.18. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

