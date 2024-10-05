Lwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Lwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 64.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 837,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,680. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

