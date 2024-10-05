Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Seneca House Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,031,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,532. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

