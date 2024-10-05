Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 10,342,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

