Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 54,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VICI Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,170. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

