First International Bank & Trust Buys 680 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.11% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 629,033 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

