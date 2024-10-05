Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys 9,421 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UOCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. 64,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

