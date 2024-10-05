Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.55% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $112,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

