Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

