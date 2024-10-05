Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 111,934 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 15.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned 0.92% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $76.47. 1,370,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

