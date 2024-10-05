Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

