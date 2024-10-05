Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

