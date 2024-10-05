Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,764. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

