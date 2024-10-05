Lwmg LLC Has $27.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,573,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 3,663,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

