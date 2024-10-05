Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 2,066,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,815. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

