Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,464,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 364,121 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

