Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,240,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 513,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

