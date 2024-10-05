Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 14,537,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,762,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

