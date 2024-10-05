Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $63,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ameresco by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 229,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

