Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.03. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

