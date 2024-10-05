Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $114.69. 6,480,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

