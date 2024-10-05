Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 474,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,258. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

