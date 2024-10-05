Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,523.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

