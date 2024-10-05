Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 50,686 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,686 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $60,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 1,047,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.