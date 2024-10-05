Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,901 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $65,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ANET traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $396.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.05.
In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $242,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,361 shares of company stock worth $20,523,830. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
