Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $67,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 557,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $164,534,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4,746.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $147,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PANW traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.36. 2,037,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,732 shares of company stock worth $130,785,557. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

