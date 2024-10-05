Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. 436,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,798. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

