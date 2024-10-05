Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Woodward makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 26.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

WWD stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.62. 535,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

