Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 436,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 379,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 106,368 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. 5,341,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

