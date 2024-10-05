Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.74 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and $5.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.