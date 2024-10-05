Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $899,898.45 and $168.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,153.64 or 0.40543901 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

