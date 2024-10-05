Dymension Price Down 17.4% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $309.22 million and $17.09 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00251731 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,289,762 coins and its circulating supply is 207,469,666 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,247,919 with 207,368,079 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.51431289 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,701,350.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.