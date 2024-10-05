Threshold Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.48 million and $7.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,003.66 or 0.99940617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02330614 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,453,455.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.