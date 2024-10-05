BitTorrent-New Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $893.48 million and $11.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $20,469,896.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

