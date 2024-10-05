HI Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $220,055.44 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,003.66 or 0.99940617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047139 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $599,099.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

